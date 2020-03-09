Patiala: 2 days after newly-wed man’s father’s murder police have no leads

cities

Two days after the father of a newly-wed man was murdered, police have made no headway in the case.

The victim, Ramu Kumar of Bihar, was strangulated at his house in Khanpur village, Patiala. Police suspect the bride’s relatives were involved in the crime.

The accused are the bride’s brothers Jinder, Guddu and Shibu, and a relative Sagar. Both the victim and accused stayed near brick kiln in Khanpur.

Police said the bride’s family were disapproving of the affair between the victim’s son, Rohit Kumar, 25, and their daughter. The couple ran away from the kiln to get married on March 6.

Ramu’s son, Monu Kumar, said the four accused strangulated his father with a rope and fled.

Kheri Gandian station house officer inspector Mehma Singh said, “The accused are on the run.We are yet to locate the newly weds.”

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.