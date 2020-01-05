e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / Patiala MC fails to implement no-vending zones plan

Patiala MC fails to implement no-vending zones plan

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

Month after the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) declared as many as 28 prominent locations as no-vending zones in city, the civic body has failed to implement the same decision on ground level.

On December 5, the MC had included 28 areas to its list of no-vending zones, including Chotti Baradari, Mata Kaushalya Hospital road, bus stand roundabout, Leela Bhawan road, Nabha Road Chowk, Thapar traffic lights, mini-secretariat road, Khanda Square, Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, road opposite MC office, Sheran Wala Gate, Lehal Square, Qila Mubarak road, Kohli Chowk, Parshuram Chowk, YPS road, and Modi College road.

However, a random survey of these areas revealed that the street vendors continue to create chaos and cause inconvenience to commuters.

“The move is aimed at providing relief to residents and commuters from traffic snarls caused due to encroachments. However, nothing has been done on the ground level due to objections by the association of street vendors,” said an official of the enforcement wing.

No takers for street vending

Inaugurated with much fanfare over four months back, the MC’s street vending plan seems to have failed to take off.

Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur had inaugurated the first phase of the new vendors’ market under the vending plan for rehabilitation of street vendors, on August 14, 2019.

The civic body is under a legal obligation to accommodate street vendors under provisions of the Street Vendors’ Act, but the project is in a limbo since more than five years.

An official, pleading anonymity, said that the project was delayed as the municipal corporation had failed to get approval from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for construction of shed at the new vendor market.

“In such a scenario, the civic body has not directed the identified street vendors to shift to the new place, as it sans basic facility including garbage treatment plant, sheds, parking lot and toilets,” an official said.

Under the vending plan, as many as 400 street vendors were to be rehabilitated at the new location, which sprawls in over 2.5 acre. Shifting to this market will help people to purchase household items from one designated place.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that the delay has been caused due to high tension wires crossing over the market. “As an alternative, the MC is going with open the market, work related to construction of parking areas and peripheral wall has already been started,” he said.

He added that vendors from within the city operating in no-vending zones will be shifted at the new place, which will help to unclog traffic chaos. “Second phase of the project will begin soon after vendors start operating from a stipulated area,” the mayor said.

As many as 4,025 street vendors were identified by the private consultants hired by the MC for systematic implementation of the policy.

top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities