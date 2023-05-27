Home / Cities / Patna News / 100 schoolchildren hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar’s Araria

100 schoolchildren hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar’s Araria

ByAditya Nath Jha
May 27, 2023 02:53 PM IST

The incident took place at a middle school, Amouna Ward No. 21, under Jogbani Nagar Parishad on Saturday

About 100 schoolchildren in Bihar’s Araria district were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in which a dead snake was allegedly found, officials said, adding the children are undergoing treatment and are “out of danger”.

A dead snake was found in the mid-day meal (File Photo)
A dead snake was found in the mid-day meal (File Photo)

The incident took place at Amouna middle school Ward No. 21, under Jogbani Nagar Parishad on Saturday.

“All the schoolchildren who consumed mid-day meal have been admitted at Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital, and fortunately, all are safe,” said Araria district education officer (DEO) Rajkumar.

“A probe has been ordered, and those found guilty would not be spared,” he added.

DEO said an NGO was assigned with the task of supplying mid-day meals in the school, and “We are seriously looking into the matter and the license of the NGO will be cancelled if their involvement is surfaced.”

Also Read: Bihar: Three school children drown in river in Supaul

He, however, pointed out the prima facie negligence of the NGO is manifest.

“A student saw the dead snake while mid-day meal was served, and he raised an alarm, however till then, about 100 children had consumed the meal,” said officials.

“The children are safe, and they will be discharged by the evening,” said the doctors at Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital under whose observation the children are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, officials from the education department and the DEO reached the hospital to meet with the children. The officials also visited the school and spoke with teachers and staff.

“We have complained several times to the NGO about the quality of mid-day meals, but they don’t listen,” alleged school teachers.

“We don’t know how the dead snake was found in the mid-day meal,” said an official from the NGO without disclosing his identity.

In November last year, at least 200 schoolchildren fell ill after consuming mid-day meals at a middle school in Bhagalpur’s Naugachhia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar snake
bihar snake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out