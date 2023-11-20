close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / 13 drown in Bihar during Chhath festivities

PTI |
Nov 20, 2023 08:52 PM IST

A total of 13 people drowned during Chhath festivities in different water bodies in seven districts of Bihar since Sunday, officials said.

Chhath devotees performing rituals in Ganga river on the occasion of Chhath Puja festival at Digha Ghat in Patna on November 20, 2023.(Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Chhath devotees performing rituals in Ganga river on the occasion of Chhath Puja festival at Digha Ghat in Patna on November 20, 2023.(Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

The deaths were reported in Patna, Khagaria, Samastipur, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Munger and Besusarai, a statement issued by the Bihar Disaster Management Department (DMD) said on Monday.

In Patna district, three persons drowned in a pond in Brahmpur area around 8.15 am, it said.

Also Read | Ahead of Chhath Puja in Delhi, Yamuna foam a political flashpoint

"In Khagaria, three persons drowned in Chautham and Parbata areas in two separate incidents around 6.30 am on Monday. Besides, two persons each in Darbhanga and Samastipur districts and one each in Begusarai, Munger and Saharsa districts died due to drowning since Sunday,” the statement said.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed.

