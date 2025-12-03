The East Central Railway (ECR) is making extensive arrangements at Patna Sahib, the birth place of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, as devotees from across the country would visit the place to pay obeisance on his birth anniversary. Patna Sahib is considered one of the holiest places by Sikhs around the world, besides being a major tourism attraction for people from all communities. Guru Gobind Singh spent his early years in Patna before moving to Anandpur. 19 pairs of trains to stop at Patna Sahib for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

“For the benefit of a large number of devotees who will congregate at Patna Sahib on the occasion of the 359th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, stoppage of 19 pairs of important long distance trains for two minutes will be provided at Patna Sahib station from December 19 to January 2,” said CPRO of ECR Saraswati Chandra.

We are taking steps to augment facilities at the station. In addition to this, Scouts and Guides volunteers will also be present at the station to guide passengers and help them. Security too has been upgraded with deployment of additional contingent of Railway Protection Force (RPF). Paramedics would be available round-the-clock to provide medical care to passengers, the CPRO added.

Some of the important trains that have been provided a halt include, Poorva Express, Vibhuti Express, Bhagalpur-Surat Express, Ananya Express, Upasana Express, Mahananda Express, Baidyanathdham Express, Dwarka Express, Banka- Rajendra Nagar Express, Godda-Rajendra Nagar Express, Dhanbad-Patna Intercity Express, Bagmati Express, Bhagalpur- Ajmer Express, Asansol-Mumbai CST Express, Shalimar-Patna Duronto Express, Anand Vihar-Jainagar Garibrath Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garibrath Express, Karmbhumi Express and Buddh Poornima Express.