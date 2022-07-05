2 bodies found in pieces in Patna, two held

PATNA: Two people were arrested after two bodies were found in pieces in Patna’s Pupun area on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the bodies have been identified as Vimal Kumar (32) and Chunu Kumar (28) and both are property dealers. “The bodies were found in pieces stacked in gunny bags from the house of the main accused ,” police said.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) MS Dillon said that the family of the two deceased in their statement claimed that they had gone to the house of the main accused to discuss a land dispute on Monday evening, but they did not return. “On the basis of their statement, the police raided the house of the main accused, who is at large, and recovered the bodies,” the SSP said.

“Raids are going on to arrest the main accused. A land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the incident,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, former district councilor Rakesh Kumar Sharma alias Guddu Sharma (36) was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his Gola road situated Saket apartment under Rupaspur police station, police said.

“The police had recovered a licensed pistol from the spot. A probe has been initiated to know the reason behind the incident,” the Patna SSP said.