2 bodies found in pieces in Patna, two held
PATNA: Two people were arrested after two bodies were found in pieces in Patna’s Pupun area on Tuesday, police said.
According to police, the bodies have been identified as Vimal Kumar (32) and Chunu Kumar (28) and both are property dealers. “The bodies were found in pieces stacked in gunny bags from the house of the main accused ,” police said.
Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) MS Dillon said that the family of the two deceased in their statement claimed that they had gone to the house of the main accused to discuss a land dispute on Monday evening, but they did not return. “On the basis of their statement, the police raided the house of the main accused, who is at large, and recovered the bodies,” the SSP said.
“Raids are going on to arrest the main accused. A land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the incident,” the SSP said.
Meanwhile, in another incident, former district councilor Rakesh Kumar Sharma alias Guddu Sharma (36) was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his Gola road situated Saket apartment under Rupaspur police station, police said.
“The police had recovered a licensed pistol from the spot. A probe has been initiated to know the reason behind the incident,” the Patna SSP said.
Delhi sees minor rise in tally with 615 Covid cases, positivity rate at 3.89%
Delhi, on Tuesday witnessed a slight increase in its Covid-19 tally with 615 cases being reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 3.89 per cent. The national capital had reported 420 cases a day ago. With this, Delhi's overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 19,38,048. The tally of active cases in the city rose to 2,507, from 2,938, a day ago.
NDA in Bihar extends full support to Murmu
National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met NDAs and MLAs, including chief minister Nitish Kumar, upon her arrival in Patna to seek their support for the presidential polls set to be held on July 18. Addressing the NDA leaders, Murmu said that her “roots” are in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Murmu was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival at the Patna airport.
RJD foundation day celebrated in low-key manner following Lalu’s hospitalisation
The Rashtriya Janata Dal observed its 26th foundation day on Tuesday in a low-key manner following hospitalisation of ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is admitted at a private hospital after fracturing Lalu Prasad's shoulder on Saturday. “My hero, My backbone Papa, Get well soon,” Prasad's second daughter Rohini Archaya said . Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and enquired about the health of RJD chief.
Cabinet nod to new medical college & hospital in Supaul
The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to build a government medical college and hospital in Bihar's Supaul district and sanctioned ₹603.68 crores for building its infrastructure, officials said. This was among 24 proposals discussed and approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The institution, which will be named after socialist leader RM Lohia, will be the 12th medical college and hospital to be run by the government.
PM to participate in Bihar Vidhan Sabha function on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Patna on July 12 to participate in the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations, the Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker said on Tuesday. Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the PM would reach Patna on July 12 evening and unveil the 'Shatabdi Stambh' (centenary column), built-in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
