 20-year-old man kills Bihar teen, father and younger sister; arrested: Police - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
20-year-old man kills Bihar teen, father and younger sister; arrested: Police

ByAvinash Kumar
Jul 17, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Police said that the mother, who is undergoing treatment in the district Sadar Hospital, told the police that the assailants, armed with sharp weapons, targeted her daughters, husband, and herself around 2am

Patna: A 20-year-old man allegedly killed a minor girl and her family members in Bihar’s Saran, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that the 16-year-old minor girl, her father identified as Tarkeshwar alias Jhabar Singh, 55, and her younger sister, 14, were stabbed to death by Sudhanshu alias Roshan Ram while they were sleeping on the rooftop of their house in Dhanadih village under Rasoolpur police station.

Police said that the mother, who also was attacked and injured, told the police that the assailants, armed with sharp weapons, targeted her daughters, husband, and herself around 2am. She managed to flee, raising an alarm that prompted villagers to alert the police. Devi is undergoing is treatment at the district Sadar Hospital.

According to Devi, the accused was a stalker and had threatened her 16-year-old daughter, Chandni Kumari, in the past as well.

Saran superintendent of police Dr Kumar Ashishsaid that they have arrested two suspects – Sudhanshu Ram and Ankit Kumar Ram – in connection with the incident based on the identification from Sobha Devi.

Police also recovered the murder weapon and clothes with blood stains from the possession of the accused, said the SP, adding that both the accused confessed to the crime.

He added that additional police forces and magistrates have been deployed to the village to maintain peace.

An officer aware of the investigation said, “Tarkeshwar’s daughters had an affair with Sudhanshu of the same village. Because of this, there was a quarrel between the two families. Tarkeshwar was against this relationship and his daughter also distanced herself from him....But Sudhanshu could not bear it and, in the want of revenge, planned to kill the entire family. Another youth was also involved in this plan”.

News / Cities / Patna / 20-year-old man kills Bihar teen, father and younger sister; arrested: Police
