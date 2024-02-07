26-yr-old engineer dies by suicide in Bihar district: Police

A 26-year-old engineer allegedly died by suicide in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Wednesday. The body of the engineer was found on the premises of the NTPC plant on Wednesday morning. (Representative file photo)

The deceased person was from Andhra Pradesh and was working with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Kanti’s station house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar said the body of the engineer was found on the premises of the NTPC plant on Wednesday morning.

Also Read: Ex-DSP kills self with own gun

“Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide case. We are looking into the matter,” the SHO said, adding the body has been sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for postmortem.

“Police have recovered a suicide note from his residence in which he cited the financial and personal reason as the cause of taking extreme step,” said Muzaffarpur’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar.

There was no comment from NTPC on the incident and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290