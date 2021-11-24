Home / Cities / Patna News / 3, including MBBS student, held for selling banned foreign liquor in Bihar
patna news

3, including MBBS student, held for selling banned foreign liquor in Bihar

  • The police recovered 300 bottles of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from their houses, while further investigation into the matter is underway.
Among the arrested are one Vikas Singh, his wife who is an MBBS student and their tenant. (HT file photo)
Among the arrested are one Vikas Singh, his wife who is an MBBS student and their tenant. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including an MBBS student, for allegedly selling banned Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The police recovered 300 bottles of IMFL from their houses. The police have arrested Vikas Singh, his wife who is an MBBS student and their tenant.

Raghav Dayal, SDPO Sadar, said, "Vikas Singh, his entire family and a tenant were involved in selling banned liquor in the state. We have recovered 300 bottles of liquor. They have been arrested and sent to jail."

Further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar liquor
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out