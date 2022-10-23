Home / Cities / Patna News / 4 cities in Bihar record ‘poor’ air quality ahead of Diwali

4 cities in Bihar record ‘poor’ air quality ahead of Diwali

patna news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 09:51 PM IST

According to the bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Patna, based on five monitoring stations across the city, stood at 212 which is classified as ‘poor’.

On the eve of Diwali in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
ByMegha

PATNA: Just a day before Diwali, four cities, including Patna, recorded ‘poor’ air quality while a majority of places across Bihar recorded ‘moderate’ air quality on Sunday, as per the weather bulletin.

Begusarai, Chhapra, and Darbhanga also recorded ‘poor’ air quality with an index value of 227, 254, and 251 respectively. On the other hand, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Gaya, Hajipur, and Rajgir recorded ‘moderate’ air quality with index values ranging from 103 to 180, the bulletin said.

Pollution experts said that the AQI in the city has deteriorated owing to the weather transition as the temperature has already started dipping ahead of the winter season while massive vehicular rush due to the festive season has also added to the woes.

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has planned to monitor air and noise pollution levels in the city for comparison of pollution levels pre and post-Diwali.

“Air pollution levels at all monitoring stations will be registered for comparison of pollution levels before and after the festival. Apart from that, noise pollution levels will be measured near several places, including Beltron Bhawan, Parivesh Bhawan, and Boring Road locality. A detailed comparison report will be prepared after the comparison of readings”, said a senior official at BSPCB.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandra Shekhar Singh said, “Special drives are being carried out against illegal trade of firecrackers in the city and strict action is in place to enforce the ban on crackers. Residents are also appealed to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali and avoid firecrackers.”

Earlier this month, BSPCB also carried out an awareness drive in schools and held street plays to sensitise people to avoid bursting firecrackers.

Sunday, October 23, 2022
