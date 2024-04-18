4 of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats to go to polls in first phase

Four of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats—Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad —will go to the polls on Friday in the first of the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections. Over 7.6 million voters are eligible to vote for 38 candidates in the first phase in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar’s Nawada. (HT PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Jamui, Nawada, and Gaya between April 4 and 16, and Union minister Amit Shah in Aurangabad. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar in 2019, winning 39 of the 40 seats.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting all four states in the first phase as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. It has fielded Abhay Kushwaha in Aurangabad, Kumar Sarvajit Singh in Gaya, Shravan Kumar Kushwaha in Nawada, and Archana Ravidas in Jamui.

Sushil Kumar Singh, a three-time lawmaker, and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Thakur, son of former Union minister CP Thakur, are BJP candidates from Aurangabad and Nawada. BJP’s alliance partners Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM (S) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP (RV) have put up candidates in Gaya and Jamui reserved constituencies.

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, 79, who unsuccessfully contested the Gaya seat twice, is banking on Modi’s popularity. Vijay Manjhi of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) won the Gaya seat in 2019 and BJP’s Hari Manjhi in 2014.

Over 30% of the voters belong to the Scheduled Caste in Gaya, where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment.

LJP (RV) leader Chirag Paswan’s brother-in-law, Arun Bharti, is contesting in Jamui. Pawan, who won the seat twice in 2014 and 2019, has shifted to Hajipur. About 250000 of over 1.7 million voters in Jamui belong to the Extremely Backward Class.

In Nawada, RJD’s Kushwaha has branded Vivek Thakur as an outsider as he is from Patna. Bhojpuri singer Gunjan Singh is also contesting elections in Nawada. Union minister Giriraj Singh of the BJP won the Nawada seat in 2014 and LJP’s Chandan Singh in 2019.