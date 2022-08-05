40-yr-old caught stealing cattle in eastern Bihar village lynched: Police
ARARIA: A 40-year- old man accused of stealing cattle in eastern Bihar’s Araria district was thrashed by villagers leading to his death, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Pothia village of Simraha area late on Thursday evening.
Police later identified the man as Lakhan Ram, a resident of Khawaspur about 20km from the spot where he allegedly tried to steal a buffalo and was caught. Police said Lakhan Ram was accused of cattle theft in the past too and was charge-sheeted in two cases. He was recently released from jail on bail.
Sub divisional police officer Ram Pukar Singh said Lakhan Ram’s family has been notified about his death and the body was sent for autopsy. “We are trying to identify the accused through various sources,” he said.
Lakhan Ram’s death is the fifth case of mob lynching in the region over the last five years, most of them on suspicions of stealing cattle.
Cattle theft is rampant in four east Bihar districts: Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia.
-
CM Bommai inaugurates Lalbagh flower show; See pics
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show began today after an inaugural function presided over by the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. This year's flower and fruit show comes after a gap of two years and is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars. Brothers of the late Puneeth, Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, were also present at the event. He was 46 years old.
-
Bihar: Govt seeks 10cr additional mandays under MGNREGA for job creation
The Bihar government on Friday decided to seek allotment of 10crore additional mandays from the existing 15crore annual target for this fiscal year in order to provide jobs to rural unskilled workers. The state has already achieved a high generation of jobs under centrally sponsored rural job guarantee scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA). A total of 38.19lakh families have been given work under the scheme in the last four months.
-
In a first, Assam awards govt employees for ethics, discipline and punctuality
In a first, 99 non-gazetted state government employees in Assam were on Friday presented with Lok Sewa Puraskar (Public Service Award) for dedication, work ethics and punctuality. While 89 employees were awarded district level awards in different districts, 10 other employees selected at the state level were presented with the awards by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function in Guwahati.
-
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for medical college in Sangrur
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone of the Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district on Friday. Also read: Chadha meets FM, seeks rollback of GST on 'sarais' The medical college spread over 25 acres will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹345 crore. The chief minister announced that it would be functional from April 1, 2023.
-
Maharashtra forms panel to suggest eco-friendly alternative for making idols
After deciding to remove height restrictions imposed on Ganesh idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31, the Maharashtra government has constituted an expert committee to draft a policy for eco-friendly celebration of festivals in relation to immersion of idols in natural bodies. The six-member committee has been asked to suggest alternative material to Plaster of Paris (PoP) for making eco-friendly idols and submit its report in three months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics