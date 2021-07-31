Home / Cities / Patna News / 49-year-old man resisting robbery bid in Patna shot at
49-year-old man resisting robbery bid in Patna shot at

A 49-year-old contractor of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was shot at by while resisting a robbery bid on his sister-in-law in Punaichak locality of Patna on Saturday, the police said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:57 PM IST

The victim, identified as Suresh Chandra, sustained a bullet injury on his left shoulder and is undergoing treatment in at PMCH, police said, adding that he was out of danger.

The suspect is yet to be identified.

Station house officer of Shastri Nagar police station, Ramashankar Singh, said police are looking for CCTV footages from areas along the route. He said a case has been registered.

