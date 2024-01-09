65-year-old man, grandson shot dead in sleep in Bihar’s Purnea: Police

A 65-year-old man and his 8-year-old grandson were shot dead in their sleep in Bihar’s Purnea district late Monday night, police said. According to people aware of the matter, the land dispute was the reason behind the incident. (Representative file image)

Superintendent of police (SP) Aamir Jawaid said the incident happened due to mutual enmity adding that the police started a probe from all possible angles.

According to police, Chaturi Mandal and his grandson were sleeping together in their house at Kalambagh village in Dhamdaha area of Purnea district when criminals broke into the house and shot both of them in their sleep, killing them on the spot.

SP Jawaid said forensic science laboratory (FSL) team reached the site and collected evidence and bodies were sent to government medical college and hospital in Purnea for postmortem.

Police forces have been deployed in the area to check further escalation of post incident violence

According to people aware of the matter, the land dispute was the reason behind the incident.