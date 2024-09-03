6-year-old girl gangraped and murdered in Gaya; 2 arrested: Police

A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, murdered and dumped on the banks of Morhar river in Bihar’s Gaya, police said on Monday. The two accused had allegedly kidnapped the victim from her house while she was sleeping. (Representational image)

The girl had gone missing late evening on Monday and her body was recovered on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at Chitap Khurd village falling under Amas police station of the district.

A panel of doctors at the Magadh Medical college and hospital conducted a postmortem of her body after police lodged a case of kidnapping, gangrape and murder against two persons.

According to the report, the two accused had allegedly kidnapped the victim from her house while she was sleeping and gang-raped her before murder. After killing the victim, the accused threw the body near the bank of the river to destroy the evidence.

The station house officer (SHO) of Sherghati police station Ajit Kumar said that the victim was sleeping with her mother while other family members had gone to a neighbouring house to attend a function.

When the victim’s elder sister arrived at her home, she found that the victim was missing. Thereafter a manhunt was launched by the villagers and caught two suspects identified as Sandeep Manjhi and Gautam Kumar, who were roaming around the victim’s house. The crowd thrashed the duo before handing them over to the police.

“The naked body of the victim was found in a bush near the bank of Morhar river after the interrogation of both the suspects,” said the SHO. Police registered a first information report (FIR) against them under various provisions and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after hundreds of villagers protested in front of the local police station and demanded the arrival of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) at the spot.

