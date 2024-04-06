7-year-old girl allegedly raped, killed in Bihar; Body found from maize field

A seven-year-old girl was found murdered in a maize field in Bihar’s Purnea district on Friday, a day after she went missing, police said. The girl’s family members said that she had gone to the maize field on Thursday and didn’t return . (Representative Image)

The incident took place in a village under Rupauli police station area in the district.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of rape and murder but it can be verified only after the postmortem report comes in,” said station house officer (SHO) Amzad Ali.

The deceased child’s family members alleged that she was raped before being tortured and strangled to death. They alleged that one of her eyes was also damaged and accused their neighbours of committing the heinous crime.

They said that the girl had gone to the maize field on Thursday and didn’t return .

“We at first looked for her and when we didn’t find her, we approached the police on Friday and lodged a missing report,” said a family member.

Police said they have detained two suspects based on the clue given by the family members.

“Police are interrogating the detained persons. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected the evidence from the site,” said the SHO.