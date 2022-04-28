8 held for schoolteacher’s murder in Bihar’s Buxar
PATNA: Police in Bihar’s Buxar on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder of a 40-year-old schoolteacher, who was the main witness to his brother’s killing, and arrested eight people. Four pistols, 12 live cartridges, five cell phones, and a bike used for the crime were recovered from the accused.
Three men on a motorbike shot Saroj Singh, the teacher, dead in Buxar’s Jagdishpur village on April 19. Buxar police superintendent Niraj Kumar Singh said Saroj Singh’s brother Chitranjan was murdered in 2019.
Chitranjan was accused of murdering Khunti, a former village head and Bahujan Samaj Party leader, and attacking his son Yashwant Yadav in 2018 over some land dispute. In retaliation, Chitranjan was shot dead.
Saroj Singh refused to turn hostile in the trial of his brother’s murder. “Neeraj Yadav and Neeraj Singh, who were recently released from the Buxar central jail, were hired to eliminate the schoolteacher on a contract of ₹3 lakh,” said Niraj Kumar Singh. He added Yashwant Yadav’s brother provided them ₹70,000 as advance
Bengaluru: Auto driver's daughter breaks second national record in weightlifting
An auto driver's daughter, Anne Maria M T, has broken another national record after she won gold in the women's 87kg category weightlifting at the second Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A post graduate student at Alva's College in Moodabidri, Maria, is the daughter of Timothy, who works as an auto rickshaw driver in Thrissur, and Gemini, who is a state-level shot putter herself.
Legislators unhappy about delay in cabinet expansion: BJP MLA Renukacharya
With the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in Karnataka taking time, voices of discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP, with party MLA M P Renukacharya on Wednesday openly expressing displeasure about the delay and working of few ministers.
Bengaluru: Thai Airways passengers have a close call after tyre burst
Passengers on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok had a close call recently when the plane's tyre burst while it was landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. It took place on Tuesday night after the Thai national carrier flying from Bangkok. Sources told a leading daily that the incident occurred at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night. Quite thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.
'We must see…': Karnataka CM on further cut in fuel tax
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday was non-committal on any further cut in fuel tax, as he maintained that any decision in this regard will be taken after looking at the economy of the state. Asked whether there will be any more cut in fuel tax, with prices increasing, the Chief Minister said, "Let's see. We must see our economy also. Based on that, we will decide."
Newly-wed Hindu youth hosts Iftar party at mosque in Karnataka
Setting an example in communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a newly married Hindu youth hosted an Iftar party at a mosque in Vittal in Bantwal taluk. J Chandrashekar of Byrikatte in Vittal got married on April 24. As Muslims are celebrating Ramzan this month, many of his friends in the community could not enjoy the feast at the wedding ceremony.
