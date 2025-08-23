8 killed in head-on collision between mini-van, truck on Patna's outskirts
PTI |
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 11:16 am IST
The accident took place in the early hours in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border, they said.
Eight people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday, police said.
Among the deceased were seven women, they added.
The injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, said SP (Rural) Vikram Singh.
"The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot," he said.
Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
