After casting doubts on caste figures, BJP courts Yadavs

In a bid to woo Yadavs in Bihar, state unit of the BJP Tuesday organised a Yaduvanshi Sammelan in capital Patna to mark Govardhan Puja, an important festival for the community and dedicated to Lord Krishna, whose descendants Yadavs believe themselves to be. Bihar BJP leaders during Govardhan Puja function at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

As per the recent statewide caste survey report, Yadavs, at 14.26% of Bihar’s population, form the largest caste bloc in the state.

Along with Muslims, they have been traditional voters of Lalu Prasad’s RJD.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Chowdhary claimed that 21,000-odd people from the Yadav community joined his party on the occasion.

The congregation, held at Patna’s Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, assumes significance as it took place a week after the unanimous passage of the bills in the Bihar legislature to increase caste-based reservation to 65% in the state on the basis of the findings of the caste survey and the statement of Union home minister Amit Shah at Muzaffarpur, who accused the Nitish Kumar government of deliberately showing inflated Muslim and Yadav population in the state’s caste survey as part of its “appeasement politics”.

The event was organised by union minister of state for home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai, a Yadav himself.

In his speech, Rai targeted CM Kumar for his recent “objectionable remarks” in the Assembly while speaking about the fertility rate. “The words used by Nitish Kumar on floor of the House was like disrobing of Droupadi in Mahabharat,” Rai said.

He also took aim at deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. “We are the descendants of Lord Krishna. Had you showed a little wisdom, you could have stopped Nitish Kumar, but you supported him and committed a greater sin. People will not pardon you. Yaduvanshis never side with injustice,” Rai said and vowed to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in 2024 polls and form a BJP government in 2025 and ban cow slaughter.

Speaking on the occasion. state BJP president Samrat Chowdhary took a dig at the total liquor prohibition which is in place in Bihar since April 2016 “At the time of Lalu Prasad, there were less than 1,000 shops selling liquor. The number rose to more than 11,000 during the rule of Nitish Kumar. Instead of milk, liquor is flowing freely despite the ban,” he said.

Lalu’s bid to keep the flock united

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday cautioned Yadavs against getting “misguided” by BJP. “Wherever there is a BJP government, Yaduvanshis are being divided. We will not let this happen. Like Lord Krishna protected the weak, our government, our organisation provided 75% reservations... this was never thought of earlier. Besides reservation, lakhs of people were made teachers. Lakhs of more of such appointments are going to take place. Advertisements have been placed...People have been empowered. Before our government, were you allowed to cast a vote?...Forcible booth capturing used to take place,” the former CM said on the sidelines of a function in state capital.

