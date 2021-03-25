After outcry, top officials defend new police Bill

Following chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement that the top brass of the state administration and police should clear misunderstandings about the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, which triggered a huge row in the State Legislative Assembly and outside, additional chief secretary Chaitanya Prasad, DGP SK Singhal and DG (Bihar Military Police RS Bhatti on Thursday defended the new legislation.

“The BMP Act, 1892, has been changed into the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, after 129 years as it was needed in view of the state’s development and requirement of protecting important installations like Darbhanga airport and Mahabodhi Temple. On the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), now State Industrial Security Force (SISF) will be deployed, with adequate powers to take anyone in custody or carry out search on suspicion without warrant,” Prasad said at the press conference also attended by Singhal and Bhatti.

The DGP said that after a suspect is taken into custody, he/she will have to be handed over to the local police station for further investigation. “The officer detaining anyone will have to give in writing the reason for detention. The step is for the safety of the people. This will help in improving internal security,” he said.

The officials said states like UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra had also made separate laws to remove the word “military”.