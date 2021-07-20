Ahead of Eid-al-Adha, Covid norms ignored in Patna’s goat market

Ahead of Eid-al-Adha, or Bakrid, social distancing norms were ignored as Patna’s biggest goat market, once a Covid-19 hotspot, witnessed crowds over the weekend. The festival will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Locals said there was no police team in the area to enforce Covid-19 norms in the market located in the heart of the city, and most shoppers were not wearing masks.

While the imams (religious leaders) of various mosques announced precautions to be taken while celebrating the festival, government guidelines were openly violated in the state capital.

Muslim clerics have been asked to ensure that people don`t collect in groups, and instead, celebrate the festival at their homes, according to the guidelines issued in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

Islamic religious organisations Imarat Sharia (Bihar, Odisha & Jharkhand) and Ameer-e-Shariat have urged Muslims to offer special prayers at homes and avoid any public gathering.

The state government has imposed a ban on large gatherings at holy places till August 6 in light of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bihar Police urged the general public not to take the law into their own hands while confronting those involved in illegal transportation/slaughtering of cattle. They should immediately alert the police. Strict action would be taken against those who spread fake news.

The Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh asked the police to be vigilant at all times. Namaz Eidan committee president Mahmood Alam said like previous year, this year, too, namaz will not be held at Gandhi Maidan.