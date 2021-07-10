All is well in JD(U): Lalan Singh

JD(U) MP from Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, said to be close to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and one of the contenders for a berth in the union cabinet, on Saturday broke his silence on the induction of R C P Singh from his party as a union minister, saying “nobody was angry with anybody in the party”.

After the recent expansion of union cabinet, there have been reports of heartburn within the JD(U), which was reportedly expecting a greater representation.

“In 2021, our party’s national president is not Nitish Kumar, but RCP Singh who was authorized by the CM and the party to take a decision on joining the Union cabinet. He decided on the proposal that came to him,” Singh said on Saturday.