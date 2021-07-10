Home / Cities / Patna News / All is well in JD(U): Lalan Singh
All is well in JD(U): Lalan Singh

JD(U) MP from Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, said to be close to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and one of the contenders for a berth in the union cabinet, on Saturday broke his silence on the induction of R C P Singh from his party as a union minister, saying “nobody was angry with anybody in the party”
By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 09:28 PM IST

After the recent expansion of union cabinet, there have been reports of heartburn within the JD(U), which was reportedly expecting a greater representation.

“In 2021, our party’s national president is not Nitish Kumar, but RCP Singh who was authorized by the CM and the party to take a decision on joining the Union cabinet. He decided on the proposal that came to him,” Singh said on Saturday.

