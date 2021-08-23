APO aspirants seek postponement of mains exam due to floods in Bihar

Several candidates formed pressure groups on social media demanding postponement of assistant prosecution officer-(APO) 2019 mains examinations, scheduled from August 24 to August 27, citing their “inability” to travel to examination centers in the capital city of Patna due to floods in more than 16 districts in Bihar.

The APO examination is to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for 3,900 aspirants who cleared the preliminary test in February this year. The mains exam will be held at three examination centres in capital Patna.

The protesting aspirants formed several groups on WhatsApp, Facebook and Telegram to air their grievance and to muster support for their demand for postponement. They also used Twitter to tag messages to chief minister Nitish Kumar, Speaker of Bihar legislative assembly Vijay Kumar, Sinha, ex-chief minister Jitam Ram Manjhi, Opposition leader Tejaswai Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

“Bihar ma baarh ki avastha ko dekhte hue BPSC ko Tuglaki Farman Vaspas lena chahiye,” an aspirant Himanshu Kumar Dubey tweeted to ask the examination conducting body to withdraw its “unreasonable” decision to hold the mains test on the chosen dates in view of the flood situation in the state.

Rupesh Jaiswal said, “@Nitish Kumar respected sir, please cancel the assistant prosecution officer exam which is going to be conduct[ed] between August 24 and August 27.”

RJD leader Ritu Jaiswal came out in their support and stressed that the examinees will face immense difficulties in reaching Patna due to the floods in 16 districts.

Shivandan Bharti, an advocate at Patna high court, said, “Many parts of the state are flooded and it is not possible to reach Patna from Katihar, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Purnia, Ara and some other districts. BPSC should rethink dates for mains examination.”

He added, “Some students have also filed a case against the preliminary test result for APO examinations in the Patna high court, which will be heard on Monday.”