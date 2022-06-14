Army jawan on way to his unit in Assam found dead in Bihar’s Kishanganj
A 36-year-old soldier from Karnataka on his way to Assam’s Tezpur to rejoin duty has been found dead under a flyover in eastern Bihar’s Kishanganj district, police said on Tuesday.
Police said it was suspected that the soldier, Signalman Ganesh MN, may have been targeted by a gang that loots train passengers after drugging them. “But we really don’t know and are in the dark how the jawan reached here”, station house officer (SHO) of Kishanganj town police AP Singh said.
Ganesh MN was found dead under the flyover at Dharamganj railway crossing on Sunday. Police said they were able to identify him from a document found on him, which indicated he went home in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur, on April 24 and was scheduled to rejoin duty on June 9.
Singh said they did not know which train he was travelling in and the circumstances under which he got off the train.
A railway official said initial inquiries indicated that the soldier may have disembarked at the district railway station because he was unwell.
Singh said they did not find any money or a phone on his person, which indicated that he may have been robbed.
But there were no external injuries. A doctor said the autopsy will indicate the cause of death and if he was drugged by anyone.
Ganesh’s family has been informed about his death.
