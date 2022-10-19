Home / Cities / Patna News / Art Day: Over 100 artworks on display in Bihar’s BLKA gallery

Art Day: Over 100 artworks on display in Bihar's BLKA gallery

Updated on Oct 19, 2022 08:32 AM IST

The Bihar Lalit Kala Akademi (BLKA) put on display 105 sculptures and paintings from its collections at the BLKA art gallery in the city on Tuesday

The exhibition was also planned to provide art lovers an opportunity to watch art works by the senior artists. (Twitter | Department of Art, Culture & Youth, Govt of Bihar)
ByReena Sopam

More than 100 artworks by sculptors and painters from Bihar along with other states were put on display for public viewing in Bihar.

The Bihar Lalit Kala Akademi (BLKA) put on display 105 sculptures and paintings from its collections at the BLKA art gallery in the city on Tuesday.

Hosted with support of the art, culture and youth affairs department, the six -day exhibition by the BLKA was held to mark the Art Day that was on Tuesday.

“The state government celebrates Art Day to mark the day of the discovery of Yakshini in state capital. This Mauryan age image of Yakshini was found at Dudarganj in the city on this day more than five decades ago, “Jeetendra Kumar Rai, culture minister, said.

This exhibition was also planned to provide art lovers an opportunity to watch art works by the senior artists, he added.

Arvind Tiwari from the BLKA said the exhibition would be available for viewing till October 22 this year. “It’s also available for sale,” he said.

    Reena Sopam

    Reena has been a journalist for over two decades. She has the experience of covering wide range of issues, including art, culture, archaeology, tourism, forest and women issues. She has also authored a book and is a recipient of the ‘Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Award’, given by the government of Bihar.

