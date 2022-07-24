Bihar: 6 killed after explosion at businessman's house in Saran district
At least six people died after a house collapsed due to a blast inside a house in Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, superintendent of police Santosh Kumar said. He said efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris.
“We are investigating the reason behind the explosion. A forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called,” Kumar said.
Local reports suggest the incident occurred after an explosion inside a firecracker businessman's house. The businessman has been identified as Shabir Hussain.
-
Fake call centre: Uttarakhand STF to write to ED to probe money laundering angle
Expanding its horizon of investigation, the special task force of the Uttarakhand police will write to the enforcement directorate on Monday to probe the money laundering and hawala angle in the international fake call centre case, senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh said on Sunday.
-
MK Stalin's request to PM after Centre's statement on Ukraine-returned students
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take necessary steps to secure the future of the medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine. Thousands have returned from the war-hit nation after Russia launched a surprise attack on February 24.
-
Your space: Noise level from dhol-tasha practice irk residents
Reduce dhol-tasha troupes It is not only the athletes and players but the general public of the peth areas who are irked with the dhol-tasha practice, mainly because of the noise pollution. Also, children have exams, and the loud noise is a hinderance and also causes inconvenience to seniors. The pollution control board must evaluate these troupes. The total number of members in a troupe should not exceed 100. All these norms must be followed.
-
3 Bengaluru cops en route Andhra to nab drug peddler killed in accident: Report
Three Bengaluru cops were killed in a road accident near Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred while the police personnel where travelling to the neighbouring state to catch a drug peddler, The Times of India reported. The vehicle carrying them rammed into the divider. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra announced that two other police personnel who were injured in the accident are getting treated at a hospital.
-
Calcutta HC to hear ED plea today for minister Partha Chatterjee’s custody
A day after arresting West Bengal industries minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee in the school teacher recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday filed a petition before the Calcutta high court seeking his custody. The case is listed for special hearing at 4pm on Sunday by the single bench of justice Bibek Chaudhuri, said court documents seen by HT.
