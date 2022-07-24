Bihar: 6 killed after explosion at businessman's house in Saran district

At least six people died after a house collapsed due to a blast inside a house in Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, superintendent of police Santosh Kumar said. He said efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris.

“We are investigating the reason behind the explosion. A forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called,” Kumar said.

Local reports suggest the incident occurred after an explosion inside a firecracker businessman's house. The businessman has been identified as Shabir Hussain.

Bihar | Six people dead after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called: Santosh Kumar, Saran SP pic.twitter.com/bCJgEMgZHf — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

