At Tejashwi Yadav's house, RJD MLAs bond over Nusrat's song ahead of Bihar's crucial floor test

Ahead of the February 12 floor test of the Nitish Kumar government, legislators from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and allies of the 'Mahagathbandhan' were housed at a temporary shelter at Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in Patna. Since Saturday evening, the MLAs have been accommodated at Tejashwi Yadav's residence, where they spent the night together. RJD MLAs at Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna ahead of the crucial floor test of Nitish Kumar government.

The MLAs, accompanied by Tejashwi Yadav, were seen singing and bonding around a bonfire.

In a video obtained by Hindustan Times, the ambience was captured as a person strummed a guitar, leading the group in a rendition of the iconic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song, 'Kali Kali Zulfon ke'.

Speaking about the unity within the party and coalition, RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari said, “All our MLAs have decided to stay together (at Tejashwi Yadav's Patna residence) because unity is strength. How can the JD(U) fight the RJD? We are the single largest party in Bihar Assembly.”

The Janata Dal-United (JDU), meanwhile, has issued a three-line whip to all of its MLAs to be present during the crucial floor test. They were called on Saturday to the residence of JDU leader and Bihar minister Shrawon Kumar in Patna.

The shifting of MLAs by all parties is seen as an attempt to keep their flock together and preempt poaching attempts.

This comes after Tejaswi Yadav had earlier hinted at many unexpected developments in the state.

"'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain" (The game is yet to begin in Bihar)," Yadav had reportedly said at a party meeting in Patna.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the party did not start the game, but it will finish it.

"For us, February 12 is an ordinary date...Our MLAs had decided that for the next 48 hours, they would stay together and discuss various issues. You will find it very interesting that they are playing 'antakshari' inside...February 12 is a small episode. We had not started this game but like Tejashwi Yadav said, we will finish it...Nitish Kumar had himself come forward for the alliance (INDIA)," Jha told reporters in Patna.

On the speculations of poaching attempts by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a JDU MLA said that there is no question of 'Khela' (game).

"All the MLAs are present at the meeting. There is no question of 'Khela'", a JDU MLA told ANI.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, “Congress doesn’t have any trust in its MLAs. Those who have said that ‘khela hobe’ should resign from the Bihar Assembly if they fail in the floor test tomorrow.”