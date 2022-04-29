Basketball player’s ‘suicide’: Rly coach booked for abetment, Kerala CM writes to Nitish
The Patna police Friday registered a case of abetment to suicide against an East Central Railway official, also a basketball coach, in connection with the suicide of a 23-year-old national level basketball player, hailing from Kerala, in Bihar’s capital earlier this week, police officials said, even as Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar seeking a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.
The body of Lithara KC, a basketball player, who was posted at Danapur rail division in accounts section, was found hanging at her flat at Gandhi Nagar area of Patna on Tuesday. A suicide note written in Malayalam was also found in her room.
Lithara was honoured by the East Central Railway on the International Women’s Day this year.
Her maternal uncle Rajeevan CP, in his complaint, alleged that she killed herself as her coach Ravi Singh had been mentally and sexually harassing her. Her family members alleged that during a tournament in Kolkata, Ravi Singh touched her inappropriately and thereafter she beat him for that. After the incident, she skipped training sessions and matches. Later, Ravi Singh filed a complaint against her with senior officials that she was regularly absent from coaching sessions.
After her death, Lithara’s parents had written letters to CMs of Kerala and Bihar, seeking a thorough investigation.
“Despite our request, her autopsy was over by the time we reached there. The day before her death, Lithara had spoken to her parents for about 1.46 minutes,” Rajeevan said.
Niraj Kumar, station house officer of Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna where the case has been lodged, said police are probing all angles.
Meanwhile, Lithara’s body was brought to her native place in Kozhikode district on Thursday for cremation.
“Her relatives told me that existing circumstances could have led to her ‘suicide.’ They requested for a thorough probe and I request you to give directions for a comprehensive and fair investigation which can address apprehensions of their relatives,” Kerala CM said in the letter to his Bihar counterpart.
According to Lithara’s relatives, she was a member of the Kerala team that won Federation Cup in 2018 and later she was recruited into railways through sports quota and appointed in the East Central Railway.
(Suicide is no solution to any problem. If you have any problem seek the help of mental health expert to overcome the problem. Helpline 1056, 0471-2552056).
Experts at work at famous Kabar lake in Begusarai to study climate change
A team of scientists from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow, have been camping near the famous Kabar lake in Begusarai district of Bihar since last week to study the kind of climate and seasonal variations that were there in our country nearly 40,000 years ago, a member of the team said. The Kabar lake is the first and the only Ramsar site in Bihar.
Tribal group locks Latehar district officers, wants panchayat polls scrapped
A group of tribals in Jharkhand's Latehar have laid siege to the district collectorate for four days now, demanding cancellation of the panchayat polls in the district, which they claim is “unconstitutional,” officials said. Bahadur Tana Bhagat, district secretary of a tribal sub-group, Akhil Bharatiya Tana Bhagat Samiti, said they would not leave the premises until they get to speak to either the President or the Governor. When contacted, the deputy commissioner Abu Imran said he would speak later.
Giraffe gives birth to calf at Patna zoo, number rises to 7
A giraffe at the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, commonly known as Patna Zoo, has given birth to a female calf, zoo officials said on Friday. According to a zoo official, the population of giraffes at Patna zoo has now reached seven with the addition of the new family member. Patna zoo has the second largest giraffe population after the Alipore zoo in Kolkata.
Teen’s body stuffed inside sack washes ashore Versova Beach two days after she went missing
Mumbai: The body of a teenage girl, stuffed in a sack with her hands and legs tied, washed ashore Versova Beach on Thursday evening. The 19-year-old girl was found dead two days after her parents registered a missing case at Goregaon police station. The Versova police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code for 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) against an unknown person. Her father is a taxi driver.
Unidentified miscreants looted ornaments worth several lakhs from a jewellery shop under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Thursday evening. The miscreants entered the shop posing as customers and took the jeweller at gunpoint. Jeweller Rajiv Soni was tied to a bedsheet and was assaulted with pistol butt. Some people tried to chase the looters when Rajiv raised an alarm, but they fled on their bike.
