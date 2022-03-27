Bhagalpur sees three suspected hooch deaths in 2 days
BHAGALPUR: In just two days, at least three people have died while three others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhagalpur, officials aware of the development said.
According to officials, two deaths took place on Saturday while one was reported on Sunday morning.
One of the deceased, identified as Vikash Kumar Mandal a resident of Parbatti locality under Tatarpur police station died on Sunday morning while at least three people of the same locality are undergoing treatment at Mayaganj hospital. The condition of one of them is said to be critical, officials added.
On Saturday, Subodh Yadav and his cousin Anand Yadav residents of Choudharideeh under Lodhipur police station in Bhagalpur district had died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor.
While family members had cremated Angad, the body of Subodh Yadav who died in the hospital was sent for a post-mortem on Sunday, officials said.
Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Dhananjay Kumar while confirming the deaths at Choudharideeh, however, ruled out that the deaths occurred due to consumption of spurious liquor. “ A conclusion can be made only after postmortem report,” the SDPO said.
Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babu Ram on Sunday suspended SHO of University police station Reeta Kumari for remaining soft against the liquor mafia.
Around 30 people have died in Bhagalpur district since Holi. However, the administration has been in a denial mood declaring that the deaths were due to some disease.
Meanwhile, police have launched a massive crackdown against the liquor mafia in the district. According to police sources over a dozen people have been arrested so far.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics