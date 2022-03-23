Home / Cities / Patna News / Big jolt to Mukesh Sahani's party in Bihar, all 3 MLAs join BJP
Big jolt to Mukesh Sahani's party in Bihar, all 3 MLAs join BJP

The three MLAs who quit the VIP and joined the BJP are Raju Singh, Mishri Lal Yadav, and Swarna Singh.
BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, Raju Singh, Mishri Lal Yadav, and Swarna Singh.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 10:40 PM IST
ANI |

In a major setback to Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insan Party, all of its three MLAs joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Notably, Sahani who is now left as the only representative from his party as an MLC, is the sitting Minister in the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and has shown rebellious colours in the past.

Addressing the media in the presence of BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, Raju Singh said they are committed to the BJP and have unanimously decided to join the party.

"We are committed to the BJP and will move with the party in the interest of the nation and the state. So we unanimously decided to join the BJP," he said.

Swarna expressed her desire to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for "encouraging her to return home".

"I want to work under the leadership of PM Modi. I want to proceed on his path of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas. I want to work for my region. I thank PM Modi for encouraging me to return home (BJP)," she said.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh said their joining the party is the result of the inclusive policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is the result of the Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of which the BJP has created history today. The BJP has become the largest party in the Bihar Assembly. This is an example of the faith that the people have laid in the Prime Minister," Mayukh said. 

bjp bihar
