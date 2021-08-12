Bihar: 1.36 lakh candidates to take B.Ed entrance test today

Altogether 1.36 lakh candidates have registered to take the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) combined entrance test (CET) on Friday at 276 exam centres spread over 11 cities of the state.

Officials of Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), the nodal university for conducting the test this year, said preparations have been done keeping Covid-19 safety protocols in mind. The exam will be held offline in single sitting from 11am to 1pm.

A total of 1,36,772 candidates have registered for the exam. This comprises 75,525 male students, 61,238 female and nine transgenders. In Patna alone, 40,793 candidates have registered for the exam across 70 exam centres.

State nodal officer Ashok Kumar Mehta said, “All preparations have been done for conducting fair and peaceful examination. Centre superintendents will ensure implementation of standard operating procedures, including thermal screening, sanitisation, minimal contact and alternate seating arrangements. Candidates have been instructed to wear mask and bring sanitiser.”

Meanwhile, Patna district administration has also geared up to make necessary arrangements for conducting the exam. “Adequate number of static magistrates, police force and flying checking squads have been deputed at exam centres. They will join by 9am,” said a senior official of the district administration.

The Bihar B.Ed CET is conducted for admission to such courses offered by different colleges affiliated with 15 state universities, including Patna University, Aryabhata Knowledge University, Nalanda Open University and Patliputra University. There are around 354 government and self-financing B.Ed colleges in Bihar, with more than 35,000 seats approved by the National Council for Teacher Education.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 30. However, it was postponed thrice due to the Covid-19 lockdown.