Bihar: 1 killed after Tejashwi Yadav’s escort convoy collides with car in accident

One person was killed after the vehicle escorting Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and leader of opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav collided with a car coming from opposite direction near Belori in Bihar’s Purnea district late Monday evening. According to an eyewitness, the accident was a head on collision. (HT photo)

The driver of the jeep of Tejashwi’s escort convoy died while six other police personnel were injured.

The escorting jeep was with Tejashwi and on its way to drop him at the Katihar border when it collided with a car coming from the opposite direction on Purnea-Katihar road (NH 131-A) near Belori about 11:30pm.

“One of our escort cars met with an accident under the Mufassil police station area. The driver of the car died on the spot and the remaining 6 police officials were injured in the accident. They are being treated in GMCH Hospital. Further investigation is underway”, Purnea superintendent of police (SP) Upendranath Verma said.

The homeguard jawan, Mohammad Halim (50), a resident of Madhubani locality in Purnea town area, who was driving the escort Jeep died on the spot.

The injured police jawans include Shambhu Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Naresh Kumar Singh, Ranjan Kumar, Angad Kumar and Manish Kumar.

The four persons including a woman on the other car, are also undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH Purnea). They were on their way to Forbesganj in Araria.

According to an eyewitness, the accident was a head on collision.

“The condition of the three injured police jawans is critical”, people aware of the developments in GMCH said.

Tejashwi, who was on his Jan Vishwas Yatra and crossed Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj was on his way to Katihar where he will hold a road show on Tuesday.