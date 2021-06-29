Bihar: 12-yr-old rescued, man held for kidnapping

Gaya police on Tuesday rescued a 12-year-old boy from Bhagalpur, who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom by his neighbour on Monday.

The accused, identified as Anil Bhatt, was also arrested, police said. Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said police earlier detained Bhatt’s wife for investigation. During her questioning, she revealed the location of her husband. Police traced the location, rescued the boy and took Bhatt in custody. “Police are bringing the boy back to the city. It seems like there was some financial dispute between the boy’s father Rajendra Mishra and Bhatt, which could be the reason behind the kidnapping,” SSP added.

Police said that Shivam was abducted from the Bageshwari-Bambam locality under the Delha police station area on Monday morning. The abductors demanded ₹4 lakh from his father and threatened to sell the boy’s kidney if failed to pay the ransom. Police have registered a case of abduction against Anil Bhatt, based on the statement of the victim’s father.

Shivam’s grandfather Tirupati Mishra said that the incident took place around 11am when Bhatt took his grandchild away on the pretext of buying a bicycle. When he did not return till evening, all family members started looking for the boy. Late on Monday night, they lodged a case of kidnapping against Bhatt who also went missing after the incident.