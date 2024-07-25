Bihar: 4700-cr worth of tenders from GA rule cancelled, fresh process underway

The Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar has cancelled tenders worth ₹4706 crore awarded by the public health and engineering department when the Janata Dal (United) was in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, state PHED minister and BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh said. Bihar minister and BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh. (Facebook Photo)

Replying to a short-notice question from fellow party MLA Sanjay Saraogi in the assembly on what action was being taken against officials for discrepancies in the tendering process that led to cancellations, the minister said fresh tendering process was on to award contracts.

Singh said that in the first phase, tenders worth ₹826 crore were cancelled. “There are many reasons for it. Many habitations and villages were left out and they have now been included. The desired changes have been incorporated. For the first phase, the tendering process has been completed and they will be awarded soon,” he said.

The minister said necessary actions would be taken in case of irregularities.

“There are many reasons behind cancellations. We are now in the process of awarding second phase tenders to avoid delay in completion of projects,” Singh added.

The cancelled tenders relate to supply of drinking water in rural areas. RJD MLA Lalit Kumar Yadav was the PHED minister in the previous Grand Alliance government. All the cancelled contracts were signed during Yadav’s tenure.

Reacting to the latest development, Yadav said, “The government is doing what it deems fit. There is not much in it. The minister has given his reply. I have nothing to say about it.”