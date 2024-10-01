Bihar: 7 children injured, 3 critical after bomb explodes in ground, says police

At least seven children were injured, of which three are critical, when several bombs exploded in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident took place at Shahjahin ground near Habibpur around 12 noon. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place at Shahjahin ground near Habibpur around 12 noon. The injured children, all aged under 12 years, were playing and might have come in contact with the bomb before it exploded.

Confirming the incident, city superintendent of police (SP) K Ramdas said the three children, who were seriously injured, are undergoing treatment.

“Altogether 7 children were injured and three of them are undergoing treatment at Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur. Forensic experts have rushed to the site to collect evidence,” he said.

“The probe is being carried from all possible angles. Prima facie it appears the bombs exploded after they came into contact with children when they were playing”, he added.

“Besides the police team, intelligence bureau (IB) officials and forensic experts have started probing the incident and the dog squad team has also been pressed into investigation work”, SP Ramdas said.

According to the version of an injured child, they were playing on the ground when someone threw a bomb which went off immediately leaving them injured.

The mother of the critically injured children said that the explosion sound was extremely high following which they rushed toward the ground where the children were playing.

“Hearing a loud sound, we rushed out of the house and found the children injured only then we realised that it was an explosion”, the mother said.