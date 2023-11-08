Bihar: Assembly adjourned as sparks fly over CM’s remark

Away from the historic caste survey report in Bihar, the five-day session of the state legislative assembly virtually lost one full day’s sitting to the turmoil on Wednesday over chief minister Nitish Kumar’s remark the previous day while speaking on importance of education among girls and how it could help control births without compromising with the sexual pleasure. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the Assembly on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The remark has triggered widespread condemnation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned it, saying “the leader had insulted India before the world and none from the opposition bloc had objected to it. He has no shame”.

The state assembly was adjourned till 4.45 pm, which means the supplementary budget will be passed without any debate. On Thursday, the bill to hike reservation in Bihar will be placed before the House for discussion.

As soon as the second sitting got underway on Wednesday, the third day of the monsoon session that commenced Monday, with the introductory remarks on the second supplementary budget of ₹26,086 crore before debate on education department’s demand, leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha stood up to speak, demanding resignation of CM for his discourse on sex education in the House.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary initially did not allow and moved ahead with the proceedings, but all BJP legislators trooped into the well demanding resignation of CM for “obscene” remarks. Marshals were called in as some of the members also lifted reporters’ table and chair.

“When the CM has already apologised, there is no point demanding resignation. The LoP should tell all his party legislators to get back to their seats and I will give him time to speak. The tendency to disrupt House sends a wrong message as it hampers people’s work,” said the Speaker, who had a verbal duel with the LoP, who was also the Speaker before him.

As Speaker Choudhary asked Sinha to behave responsibly as the LoP and not undermine the dignity of the House, the latter hit back, saying that the Speaker should also not behave in a partisan way. As tempers ran high from all sides, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary intervened, saying he was also the Speaker before both LoP and the incumbent, and the remarks against the Chair need to be expunged from the proceedings.

In the continued din, with the BJP leaders continuing their demand for Nitish Kumar’s resignation, Choudhary said there was no point seeking resignation after CM expressing regret.

“When the CM made the remark on Tuesday, there was no point raised by them. But it seems they have got a reprimand during the night from top leadership of their party and asked to disrupt House. Now, a day later, they are creating ruckus to show to their leadership, but the fact is that the BJP is flustered by caste survey, reservation increase and lakhs of jobs in Bihar,” he added.

With the ruckus continuing, the House was adjourned.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Kumar Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues. ...view detail