Bihar assembly passes bill to curb paper leaks amid Opposition walkout

The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Bihar Public Examinations (PE) (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 aimed at curbing the malpractices in government recruitment examinations. The Bihar Public Examinations (PE) (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, was tabled on Wednesday. (Bihar Vidhan Sabha)

The bill was tabled by state parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and passed with voice vote amidst a walkout by the opposition.

The bill proposes to prevent unfair means in public exams conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commision (BPSC), Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Services Commission, Bihar State University Service Commission, Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, Central Selection Board of Constable among other state boards.

Introducing the Bill, Choudhary said it was unfortunate that the Opposition did not want to be part of an important legislation, which was aimed at ensuring a clean exam system for the youth.

“This bill proposes harsh punishment to deter the organised gangs and anti-socials involved in question leak of affecting exams in any way, as it is the need of the hour. I have come to know that in the last 16 days, 48 such instances have been reported across the country. Bihar has also been affected. The Centre’s legislation has become effective from July and Bihar has also come up with its own. What problem can the Opposition have if such elements who tamper with exam system are booked? This is sad, but the people are watching it,” he added.

The bill stipulates severe punishment for those involved in such malpractices, including a prison term of three to five years and a fine of ₹10 lakh.

For the service provider found involved, the fine proposed is ₹1 crore, besides termination of service and recovery of expenditure incurred on conducting the exams.

There is also provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment, ₹1 crore fine and confiscation of property if the involvement of organised gangs is established.