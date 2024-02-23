Bihar: Bike-borne criminals loot 12 lakh from bank employees, one arrested

Motorcycle-borne criminals on Thursday looted ₹12 lakh from some bank employees on Forbesganj-Jogbani NH-57 in Bihar’s Araria district. While one robber was caught, three others managed to escape with the loot. Representational image.

According to the police, three bank staff members were going to the Fulkaha branch of Bandhan Bank in a car with cash when four robbers on two bikes began tailing them. Out of fear, the car driver lost his balance and rammed into the divider on the Rampur overbridge. One of the motorcycles also hit the car. Soon the other three criminals snatched the bag and escaped.

Villagers rushed to the site and saw the injured robber hiding in a maize farm and nabbed him. Later, Forbesganj police were informed and within a few minutes the police rushed the injured bank employees and a criminal to the sub-divisional hospital.

“One criminal, a resident of Purnea, has been arrested. However, his three accomplices escaped with the looted money,” the police official said, adding that a hunt is on to arrest the absconding people.

Meanwhile, the injured bank employees, identified as Rakesh Kumar Mandal, Rakesh Kumar Mahto, Rajkumar Thakur, and driver Ram Kumar have been referred to a higher health centre after preliminary treatment.