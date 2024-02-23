 Bihar: Bike-borne criminals loot ₹12 lakh from bank employees, one arrested - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: Bike-borne criminals loot 12 lakh from bank employees, one arrested

Bihar: Bike-borne criminals loot 12 lakh from bank employees, one arrested

ByAditya Nath Jha
Feb 23, 2024 02:03 PM IST

Villagers rushed to the site of the incident and saw an injured robber hiding in a maize farm. They nabbed him and handed him over to the police

Motorcycle-borne criminals on Thursday looted 12 lakh from some bank employees on Forbesganj-Jogbani NH-57 in Bihar’s Araria district. While one robber was caught, three others managed to escape with the loot.

Representational image.
Representational image.

According to the police, three bank staff members were going to the Fulkaha branch of Bandhan Bank in a car with cash when four robbers on two bikes began tailing them. Out of fear, the car driver lost his balance and rammed into the divider on the Rampur overbridge. One of the motorcycles also hit the car. Soon the other three criminals snatched the bag and escaped.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Villagers rushed to the site and saw the injured robber hiding in a maize farm and nabbed him. Later, Forbesganj police were informed and within a few minutes the police rushed the injured bank employees and a criminal to the sub-divisional hospital.

“One criminal, a resident of Purnea, has been arrested. However, his three accomplices escaped with the looted money,” the police official said, adding that a hunt is on to arrest the absconding people.

Meanwhile, the injured bank employees, identified as Rakesh Kumar Mandal, Rakesh Kumar Mahto, Rajkumar Thakur, and driver Ram Kumar have been referred to a higher health centre after preliminary treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On