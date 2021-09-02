Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar BJP chief diagnosed with rare disease
Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal (HT FIle)
Bihar BJP chief diagnosed with rare disease

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), a rare condition that causes one’s skin to develop rashes, blisters and then peel
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 09:28 PM IST

Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), a rare condition that causes one’s skin to develop rashes, blisters and then peel, and is undergoing treatment at Patna’s AIIMS.

On Thursday, Dr Jaiswal broke the news on Facebook and appealed to his supporters to not visit him at least for the next one week as it could lead to infection, given his low immunity level.

“The disease is an outcome of a medicine reaction. Dr Jaiswal, who was admitted on August 30, is stable and is recuperating fast in one of our private wards. He is likely to be discharged tomorrow evening,” said Dr CM Singh, medical superintendent, AIIMS-Patna.

Doctors at the AIIMS said that a particular medicine for gout, a form of arthritis, characterised by severe pain, redness and tenderness in joints, had reacted in case of Dr Jaiswal and led to SJS. The disease is generally caused due to the reaction of some medicines.

“Dr Jaiswal was running fever, with skin rashes. We proceeded systematically and eliminated possibility of dengue and chikungunya before finally concluding that he was suffering from SJS. Soon after, we began the treatment and his condition began to improve, ” said a doctor at AIIMS.

Dr Jaiswal said he developed fever while he was in Kolkata on August 25.

