Bihar BJP Lok Sabha nominees discussed; final call post central poll panel nod

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state election panel has discussed the probable candidates for national polls this summer but a final decision would be taken after the central poll committee’s nod in the next few days, a top leader aware of the matter said. The BJP returned to power in Bihar this year. (PTI)

Deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary, who is also the state BJP chief, and Vijay Kumar Sinha were scheduled to attend a party meeting in Delhi over the selection of candidates.

The leader cited above said the BJP may change some of its candidates but that is not the only concern. “To repeat the 2019 performance, it will also like winnable candidates from alliance partners.” He said the late induction of the Janata Dal-United or JD(U) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could limit the prospects for the other allies.

Two warring Lok Janshakti Party factions, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha are also part of the NDA in Bihar. Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party is also likely to be inducted.

Analyst DM Diwakar said the BJP faces the problem of plenty. “JD(U)’s induction means the party would like the same treatment as in 2019, but that would go against the expectations of other alliance partners.”

He said a delay in Cabinet expansion and announcement of candidates for the Legislative Council election should also be seen in that context. Diwakar said the NDA would like to use them as a cushion to deal with dissension after the denial of Lok Sabha tickets. “It is why the BJP has delayed the announcement of Lok Sabha candidates for Bihar.”

Diwakar said there was more clarity on how the Opposition will undertake seat sharing. “RJD [Rashtriya Janata Dal] would fight the highest number of seats, followed by the Congress and Left parties...finding the right candidates will be a challenge as it [the Opposition alliance] could win just one seat last time. But that also gives it the advantage that it has nothing to lose.”

A second BJP leader said a repeat of 2019 would need the NDA to fight as one unit. “All the partners understand the importance of winning, rather than just getting seats for the sake of fighting. After the Lok Sabha election, there will be further opportunities in the state elections. Swapping seats can also not be ruled out. The election will be fought based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work.”

Analyst NK Choudhary said the build-up to the Lok Sabha election has begun with Modi and Opposition alliance’s rallies. He added it is clear that the contest is mainly between the BJP and the RJD. “The BJP would project the work of Modi and attack dynastic politics. The RJD has started showcasing Tejashwi Yadav’s work during his 17 months as the deputy chief minister. It may find it hard to offset the loss of [chief minister] Nitish [Kumar]’s exit, but [RJD leader] Lalu Prasad Yadav is known for taking the bull by the horns. He will be there to lend strength to Tejashwi Yadav.”