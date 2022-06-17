Bihar cabinet clears 5-star hotel projects in Patna, new start-up policy

Bihar cabinet on Friday approved the tourism department’s long-awaited proposal to build three plush hotels with more than 1,100-bed capacity in the state capital. These hotels would be constructed in the premises of Hotel Patliputra Ashok, Bankipore Bus Stand and Sultan Palace by demolishing the existing structures.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth said interested investors would be given lease of the plots for 45 years. The tourism department would invite bids and select the construction firm for building the hotels in a phased manner.

In another important decision, the cabinet also gave its nod for the new start-up policy for boosting industrial activities in the state. The policy, valid for the next five years (till 2027), will have a screening committee of experts, headed by director, industries, for speedy disposal of applications of start-ups.

Later, talking to media persons, tourism minister Narayan Prasad said the department has proposed to build 500-bed hotel on 3.50-acre plot currently occupied by Bankipore bus stand, 400-bed hotel at 4.80 acres occupied Sultalpur palace, which currently have office of the transport commissioner, and 175-bed hotel on 1.50 acres of the Hotel Patliputra Ashok premises. “The floor area ratio (FAR) of the new construction would be increased to six and four so that multi-storyed complex could be built for better return,” said the minister.

Principal secretary (tourism) Santosh Kumar Mall said that the proposed hotels would be equipped with world-class facilities and would have banquet halls, business centres, recreational facilities, wellness centres, restaurants and shopping centres in the premises. “Many private parties have evinced their interest to build the hotels, which would create the direct job opportunity for more than 1,500 professionals,” said Mall.

The cabinet also discussed and okayed 15 other proposals, which included minor amendments to the sand mining policy, release of ₹3,774 crore for payment of salary to teachers engaged under comprehensive education policy and administrative approval for building of the Institute of Petrochemical Technology at Bihta industrial area by the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (Cipet), Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON