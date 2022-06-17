Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar cabinet clears 5-star hotel projects in Patna, new start-up policy
patna news

Bihar cabinet clears 5-star hotel projects in Patna, new start-up policy

Bihar cabinet on Friday approved the tourism department’s long-awaited proposal to build three plush hotels with more than 1,100-bed capacity in the state capital
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 09:58 PM IST
Copy Link
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

Bihar cabinet on Friday approved the tourism department’s long-awaited proposal to build three plush hotels with more than 1,100-bed capacity in the state capital. These hotels would be constructed in the premises of Hotel Patliputra Ashok, Bankipore Bus Stand and Sultan Palace by demolishing the existing structures.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth said interested investors would be given lease of the plots for 45 years. The tourism department would invite bids and select the construction firm for building the hotels in a phased manner.

In another important decision, the cabinet also gave its nod for the new start-up policy for boosting industrial activities in the state. The policy, valid for the next five years (till 2027), will have a screening committee of experts, headed by director, industries, for speedy disposal of applications of start-ups.

Later, talking to media persons, tourism minister Narayan Prasad said the department has proposed to build 500-bed hotel on 3.50-acre plot currently occupied by Bankipore bus stand, 400-bed hotel at 4.80 acres occupied Sultalpur palace, which currently have office of the transport commissioner, and 175-bed hotel on 1.50 acres of the Hotel Patliputra Ashok premises. “The floor area ratio (FAR) of the new construction would be increased to six and four so that multi-storyed complex could be built for better return,” said the minister.

Principal secretary (tourism) Santosh Kumar Mall said that the proposed hotels would be equipped with world-class facilities and would have banquet halls, business centres, recreational facilities, wellness centres, restaurants and shopping centres in the premises. “Many private parties have evinced their interest to build the hotels, which would create the direct job opportunity for more than 1,500 professionals,” said Mall.

The cabinet also discussed and okayed 15 other proposals, which included minor amendments to the sand mining policy, release of 3,774 crore for payment of salary to teachers engaged under comprehensive education policy and administrative approval for building of the Institute of Petrochemical Technology at Bihta industrial area by the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (Cipet), Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out