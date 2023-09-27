Watch: Peeved Nitish Kumar's signboard swap order to ‘ending Hindi's importance'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reprimanded government officials after a sign-board of a newly-established digital library was found written in English and asked them to change it. The CM was in Banka district to inaugurate the library. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar(ANI)

“You are ending the importance of the Hindi language. It is our language,” he told the officials present there, asking to change the board. He further added that he doesn't have any problem with English but Hindi is a part of tradition.

Kumar has opined against the use of English at public sphere time and again. In March, the Bihar CM made news for taking a dig at a farmer after the latter used English words while delivering a speech at an event.

Nitish Kumar reminded the farmer that it is ‘not England but Bharat, Bihar’, and also regretted how the ‘wider use of smartphones during Covid-19 had been distancing people from their own language’.

“See, what has happened to people. When people learn some words after using smartphones," Kumar interjected the speech, "they are distancing themselves from their language. Is it England? It is Bharat, it is Bihar and you have been talking to farmers and you should speak in your language.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar CM earlier carried out a slew of surprise visits at different government offices, only to find several ministers of his cabinet missing. According to reports, majority of ministers from his party, JD(U), were present, however, those from his alliance party, RJD, were absent.

The development came amid speculations broke out that Kumar may once again switch alliance and side with the BJP.

