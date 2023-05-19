Nitish lashes out at BJP for criticism on caste survey

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday lashes out at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising his government on the caste survey. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inaugurates various development projects in Darbhanga on Friday. (HT Photo)

On Thursday, after the Supreme Court refused to lift the interim stay on the caste survey ordered by the Patna High Court, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member had blamed the Nitish Kumar government for the situation and also demanded that an all-party meeting be called, followed by convening of a special session of the state assembly to facilitate the caste survey through legislation.

“His party (BJP) was very much in the government when we ordered the survey. Why did he or his party not press for legislation if they were so convinced it was necessary?” Kumar told reporters in Darbhanga in response to a question. “The decision to conduct the survey was taken at an all-party meeting.”

“It was taken after the Centre declined our request for a caste survey. Prior to that, two unanimous resolutions had been passed by the state legislature in support of the caste census,” the CM said.

Kumar, however, declined to comment on the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant interim relief to the state government, saying “it will not be appropriate”.

The chief minister was talking to reporters in Darbhanga after inaugurating infrastructure projects on Friday.

“Legal experts are studying the matter and the Bihar government will decide its course of action based on their advice,” he said.

Kumar confirmed he will visit Bangalore on Saturday to attend the swearing-in of the new Congress government in Karnataka.

The CM marked the commencement of the phase-II elevation, strengthening and paving work of the Kamla Balan left and right embankments at Kothram village in Gaura Bauram block. He was accompanied by water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, local MLAs and others.