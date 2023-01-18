Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar constable drowns during raid on illicit liquor unit

Bihar constable drowns during raid on illicit liquor unit

patna news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Deepak Kumar, 23, drowned during the raid on the illicit liquor manufacturing unit on the banks of Budhi Gandak in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (East) deputy police superintendent Manoj Pande said the raid was carried out early on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByBishnu K Jha

A 23-year-old constable drowned during a raid on an illicit liquor manufacturing unit on the banks of Budhi Gandak in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, police said.

Muzaffarpur (East) deputy police superintendent Manoj Pande said the raid was carried out early on Tuesday. “...prima facie, it seemed that he drowned,” Pande said when asked whether Deepak Kumar, 23, was pushed into the river. “It is a matter of investigation. Further action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to the fore.”

Kumar was part of the party that was divided into three as they raided the unit around midnight. “Kumar ran towards them as the accused tried to flee on a boat. Before we could reach the spot, Kumar and the two accused jumped into the water. He tried to catch hold of them. The accused pushed him into the water after a scuffle and escaped,” another member of the raiding party said. “It was too late before we rushed to rescue him.

