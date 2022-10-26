Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar cop hunting liquor smugglers dies as boat carrying police party capsizes

Bihar cop hunting liquor smugglers dies as boat carrying police party capsizes

Published on Oct 26, 2022 06:54 PM IST

The country made boat carrying the police party capsized in Gandak river when they were on their way to Rajvahi village in a riverine area in pursuit of liquor smugglers

Four policemen managed to swim ashore and two of them are undergoing treatment. (Representative Image)
ByAvinash Kumar

A police constable died in Gopalganj district of Bihar when a country made boat carrying a police party capsized in Gandak river on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place around noon when the police party, led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjay Yadav and comprising four others, was on its way to Rajvahi village in a riverine area in pursuit of liquor smugglers. As it reached the middle of the river, the boat lost balance and capsized.

Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kumar said the body of the constable, Rajesh Kumar, 36, a native of Gaya district, was later recovered. Four of them, including the ASI, managed to swim ashore, the SP said, adding that their weapons were also safely recovered from the river.

Two of the policemen, including the ASI, are undergoing treatment at the Sadar hospital in Gopalganj.

Meanwhile, chief minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the death.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

