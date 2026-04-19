Bihar Deputy CMs, Nitish’s son get ‘Z category’ security

PATNA Bihar’s deputy chief ministers, Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JD(U), and former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar were given Z category security on Saturday. This cover comprises a dedicated team of 22 trained personnel, including four to six specially armed commandos. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar. Now, both father and son will have heightened security cover. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The state’s home department detailed the new security arrangement in a notification issued on Saturday. The notice stated that Shravan Kumar, a former minister and close aide of Nitish, would also receive Y+ security. Meanwhile, the Z+ security detail for former deputy CM and BJP leader Vijay Sinha was downgraded to Z category, according to the notice. Both former deputy CMs, Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, had Z+ protection.

Home department officials said the decision followed a review of the beneficiaries’ security during a State Security Committee meeting held on Friday. On Saturday, Naveen Kumar, joint secretary of the state government, issued a formal letter to the director general of police (DGP) regarding this.

The case of Nishant Kumar is curious, as he is neither a member of a legislative house nor a long-standing politician. However, according to officials, he hails from former CM’s family and is now actively participating in his party’s political activities, making him a candidate for heightened security cover. Nishant plans to embark on a statewide political tour soon. Former CM Nitish too recently received Z+ security protection, which he will retain as a Rajya Sabha member.