Bihar disaster management dept issues guidelines for Chhath preparation

The state disaster management department on Sunday issued guidelines for all district magistrates (DMs) in the state for making proper safety arrangements at ghats ahead of the Chhath festival.

The four-day Chhath celebration will be held from November 8 to 11.

The department’s secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal asked all district magistrates to make prior arrangements to prevent any untoward incidence at ghats.

“DMs must ensure deployment of SDRF and NDRF teams along with divers at all Chhath ghats. Besides, quick medical team and ambulances should be deployed at all ghats as per requirement”, he said.

The department has also instructed for monitoring of water level of Ganga at regular intervals and ensure proper barricading to prevent drowning mishaps.

Agarwal also held a review meeting with Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh, SSP Upendra Sharma, municipal commissioner Himanshu Sharma for implementing Covid-19 safety protocols during the Chhath festival.

“A large number of people are coming to Bihar from other states ahead Diwali and Chhath. Ensure their Covid-19 test and vaccination to curb the spread of the virus. Use of sanitisers and masks is mandatory at ghats. Adequate police magistrates and security forces must be deployed at all ghats for crowd management”, he added.

Patna district administration has identified 48 ponds for the Chhath celebration while survey 92 ghats are going on to mark safe ghats amid rising water level of Ganga.

Meanwhile, Singh inspected several ghats and ponds near Anisabad and Gardanibagh to assess ongoing preparations and directed concerned officials for timely repair of approach roads and cleanliness.

“All Chhath ghats will be equipped with basic amenities like changing room, lights, drinking water facility, toilets and parking space for the convenience of devotees. All preparations and decorations will be finished by November 8”, he said.