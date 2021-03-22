IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar Diwas: Girls’ education, environment protection key focus areas, says CM
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Bihar Diwas: Girls’ education, environment protection key focus areas, says CM

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Bihar was passionately and diligently engaged in reviving its past glory, drawing inspiration from its illustrious past to work on its road map for a developed and prosperous state
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Bihar was passionately and diligently engaged in reviving its past glory, drawing inspiration from its illustrious past to work on its road map for a developed and prosperous state.

He was speaking at the Bihar Diwas function through video conferencing.

Bihar was notified as a separate province on March 22, 1922, and soon after Nitish Kumar assumed power, he decided to celebrate it as “Bihar Day” to make people aware of the state’s rich legacy in different fields. This year’s theme of “Bihar Diwas” is the government’s ambitious programme for environmental conservation “Jal Jeevan Hariyali”.

“Today is also the World Water Day and I thank the nodal department for the function, the education department, for making ‘Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali’ the theme this year. Climate change remains the biggest challenge across the globe. In Bihar, we have been working on it, resulting in increase in the green cover from mere 9% to over 15% since 2012. Now, under the ‘Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali’ programme, the objective is work on various aspects of environment and bring about required changes in our lifestyle, agriculture and approach before it is too late,” he said.

“Bihar has been a land of knowledge and salvation. We must apprise our new generations of its glorious heritage. Education and environment are the keys and therefore, the government is working on both. While gender disparity in education has almost ended at the secondary level, with more and more girls now coming forward to contribute to societal progress in different ways, Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali is at the nucleus of government planning with a slew of initiatives,” he said, adding that girls’ education also remained key to checking population explosion, as many studies had also pointed out.

The CM said that every Tuesday of the month had been earmarked for stocktaking of the progress made under the environmental programme, which focuses on reviving water bodies, encouraging climate-smart agriculture, harnessing solar energy, ensuring rooftop water harvesting and creating environmental awareness.

“So far, 15,229 water bodies like ponds, wells, ahar-paens and check dams have been revived and restored. Besides, around 12,000 water sources have been developed. The plan to take surplus Ganga water during flood season through pipeline to Nawada, Gaya and Rajgir is on in full swing and water harvesting facility developed in over 14,000 government buildings. Last year, against the target of planting 2.51 crore saplings despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic, 3.90 crore saplings were planted. Around 941 government building have been equipped with solar energy set-up,” he said.

The CM, however, lamented that while Bihar’s progressive work, especially in the field of environment conservation, had drawn the attention across the country and abroad, which led to invitation at the UN roundtable last year, the awareness within the state had left a lot to be desired. “Maybe because I don’t believe in advertising my work, as many states do. It is for the departments and officers to take the message to the people, who need to change their approach as per environmental needs. In Bihar, agriculture remains the mainstay and climate-smart agriculture is the demand of time. The infrastructure development in Bihar is for anyone to see and match with what existed prior to 2005 in terms of roads, bridges and electricity,” he said.

Warning against Covid-19 spurt

Kumar said Covid-19 situation is Bihar was well under control, but had started showing signs of increase in the state too. “The number of active Covid cases was less than 300 till a few days ago, but now it has crossed 500 here also. Holi is approaching and we need to be extra cautious, as many people will return to their native places ignorant about whether they are infected or not. It can be known only through testing. I have done detailed meeting with officials in this regard and constant vigil needs to be maintained,” he said.

Kumar said that without getting complacent, people need to draw lessons from the eight states, where the situation has worsened. “In Maharashtra, it seems to have crossed even the last year’s stage. Many other states are also witnessing increase. Awareness should be created to ensure that Holi celebration is restricted and not in mass gatherings,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Work begins on Mithapur-Mahuli multilevel road project

By Subhash Pathak, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The long-awaited construction of nine-km long Mithapur-Mahuli stretch of road in the state capital began Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Murder eyewitness killed; mob attacks police, 36 booked

By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:39 PM IST
An irate mob on Monday attacked and injured police personnel and vandalised vehicles after an eyewitness in a murder case was shot dead in the Lakhisarai’s Kiul area hours before he was supposed to depose before the court in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Bihar Diwas: Girls’ education, environment protection key focus areas, says CM

By Arun Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Bihar was passionately and diligently engaged in reviving its past glory, drawing inspiration from its illustrious past to work on its road map for a developed and prosperous state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(HT Photo)
patna news

Muted celebrations in Bihar as state marks its 109th foundation day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • The state government has decided 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' as the theme of this year's celebrations to raise awareness about declining annual rainfall threatening water security in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Nature Safari, Cabin car ropeway at Rajgir to be inaugurated on Mar 26

By Reena Sopam, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Nature Safari, first of its kind in the country, will be opened for the visitors on March 26 at Rajgir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna, India - December 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses the media during Climate Friendly Agriculture programme under Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan at Nek Samwad in Patna, Bihar, India, on Monday, Dec 14, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Patna, India - December 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses the media during Climate Friendly Agriculture programme under Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan at Nek Samwad in Patna, Bihar, India, on Monday, Dec 14, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Nitish directs officials to ramp up Covid testing, stay alert ahead of Holi

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:49 AM IST
The state government earlier cancelled the leaves of all doctors and health workers till April 5 with immediate effect. Those on leave have also been asked to report to duty as soon as possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna, India – November 26, 2020: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend a joint session of the Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar, India on Thursday November 26, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Patna, India – November 26, 2020: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend a joint session of the Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar, India on Thursday November 26, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar government appoints former chief secretary as appellate authority chairman

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The move is significant as the education department is saddled with the highest number of court cases related to appointments, promotions, transfers, service matters etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna-Feb.9,2021-Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting with newly Bihar minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain after oath ceremony for the cabinet expansion of coalition government of NDA at Raj Bhawan in Patna. Bihar India on Tuesday Feb 09,2021.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Patna-Feb.9,2021-Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting with newly Bihar minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain after oath ceremony for the cabinet expansion of coalition government of NDA at Raj Bhawan in Patna. Bihar India on Tuesday Feb 09,2021.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
patna news

With ethanol policy in place, no food grains will now be wasted in Bihar: Husain

By Vijay Swaroop
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Bihar’s industry minister, Shahnawaz Hussain, has said no food grains will now be wasted as the Ethanol Production Promotion Policy approved by the state Cabinet on Wednesday allows investors to directly make ethanol from maize, molasses, broken rice, and rotten grains
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liquor bottles being carried in a gunny bag for illegal sale in Bihar. Police seized it showing how the bootleggers are adopting new methods to smuggle liqour for sale in dry Bihar India on Sunday Jan 13,2019.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Liquor bottles being carried in a gunny bag for illegal sale in Bihar. Police seized it showing how the bootleggers are adopting new methods to smuggle liqour for sale in dry Bihar India on Sunday Jan 13,2019.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar: 1.20 lakh litre liquor seized, 1800 arrested ahead of Holi

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST
In the last 78 days, more than 1.20 lakh litre IMFL, spirit and country made liquor have been recovered from across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar’s fill up schools drive, Praveshotsav to continue till March 25
Bihar’s fill up schools drive, Praveshotsav to continue till March 25
patna news

Bihar’s fill up schools drive, Praveshotsav to continue till March 25

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) on Friday extended the March 20 deadline for the special admission drive named ‘Praveshotsav’, till March 25, to meet the target of 100% enrolment in government schools
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Criminals loot 9 lakh, injure van guard in Patna

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Three armed criminals looted 9 lakh from a cash van and shot at the van guard Lal Saheb Singh near Alpana market under S K Puri police station here on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Govt considers hike for Ayush doctors

By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The state government is contemplating an increase in the remuneration of Ayush doctors on the same pattern of revision of MBBS junior doctors done a few years back
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranchi, India - May 26, 2018: Litchi cultivated in Bihar on sale in the market of Jharkhand in Ranchi, India, on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times) (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Ranchi, India - May 26, 2018: Litchi cultivated in Bihar on sale in the market of Jharkhand in Ranchi, India, on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times) (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar litchi farmers fear losses due to weather-hit crop this year

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The irregular weather conditions since mid January may impact the litchi crop’s quality and quantity in Bihar, fear farmers and agriculture scientists
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav is an accused in a case related to hate speech. (PTI Photo)
Former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav is an accused in a case related to hate speech. (PTI Photo)
patna news

Non-bailable warrant against Sharad Yadav for violation of model code of conduct

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Earlier on January 25, the court imposed a fine of 1000 on Sharad Yadav for non-appearance before the court despite several reminders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna Bihar_Dec 10,2018-Patna Aiims building Bihar India on Monday Dec 10,2018. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Patna Bihar_Dec 10,2018-Patna Aiims building Bihar India on Monday Dec 10,2018. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
patna news

Senior Patna AIIMS faculty facing termination charge, quits

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Sushmita Das, an associate professor in the department of microbiology in the institute, resigned on March 4 citing personal reasons, within days of the institute’s governing body ratifying a decision to terminate her along with two other doctors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP