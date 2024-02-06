Bihar: DMs asked to take action against teachers protesting against competency test

Bihar’s education department has asked all the district magistrates (DMs) to take disciplinary action and if needed charge them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if they to go ahead with their demonstration before the budget session on February 13 against the competency test. Aspirants coming out from a centre after appearing in BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 exam in Patna. (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)

“It has come to light through news reports that they have announced boycott of competency test and planned to stage protest on February 13. It means they are trying to disrupt educational work in schools that day. If there is any sit-in or demonstration in districts or Patna, treat it as “unlawful assembly” under section 141 of the IPC for necessary action and lodge an FIR against them under sections 186 & 187 of the IPC,” said the letter from director, secondary education to all the DMs on Monday evening.

The Bihar teachers’ bodies and representatives in the state are opposing the education department panel’s recommendations of mandatory requirement of clearing the competency test for working teachers to remain in service and avail the government employee status.

According to the panel’s recommendations, there will be four attempts of competency test for the teachers working in schools since 2006 to be eligible for the government employee status, with a rider that passing at least one will be mandatory for continuance in service.

Teachers are threatening to protest against the same and the riders attached to it during the budget session of the Bihar legislature beginning February 12, while the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has already announced February 15 as the last date for submitting online applications.

Bihar secondary teachers’ association president and former MP Shatrughan Prasad Singh said that the government should look into the matter to find a solution as the teachers working for 15-20 years have already taken several tests and performed in the classrooms to prove their worth.

“The CM had also said it would be a simple test and those not clearing it would remain as they are. We hope the CM and the new education minister, Vijay Kumar Choudhary will intervene to set things right. Threatening action is no solution,” he added.