Bihar drops demand for special status

In a sharp departure from its long-held stand, Bihar has dropped its demand for special status but will be seeking special packages for all sectors, planning minister Bijendra Yadav said on Monday, prompting the Opposition to accuse the Nitish Kumar government of “surrendering” before the Bhartiya Janata Party which is part of the ruling coalition in the state.

Yadav, however, took strong objection to the Niti Aayog’s way of evaluating the ranking of the states based on the index of sustainable development goals (SDGs) and said the state needed special assistance from the Centre for accelerated and holistic development.

“We have dropped the demand for special status as we are now tired of asking for it from the Centre. But we are now seeking special package for all sectors,” Yadav said in his remarks on the Niti Aayog’s report that ranked Bihar at the bottom of grown in the year 2020-21.

Taking exception to the way of evaluation of progress of the state’s, Yadav said that the state government had sent a formal memorandum to the Niti Aayog, asking for change in the modalities. “The state registered remarkable growth in 10 out of 15 SDG index as compared to the last year. But, there are some areas, which the state can’t compete with other states owing to its natural limitations for which the state required special package,” said the minister.

The minister said that Bihar stood among the front ranking states with respect to progress in health sector. “Bihar ranked the 5th in case of potable water and sanitation sector. In per capital development expenditure index, the state grew by 17.9% over the last year as compared to the national average of 11.6%. Total fertility rate has come down to 3 (2019-20) vis-à-vis 3.8 in 2011. Still, the state’s progress was adjudged at the bottom,” said Yadav, adding that life expectancy has also improved considerably in the state.

The minister alleged that the Niti Aayog chose the unrealistic data to assess Bihar on the index based on percentage of population below poverty line. “The state can’t help improve on the index for quality employment and economic development based on the number of automated teller machines (ATMs) as it depended on the discretion of banks. Moreover, the index that assess the state based on the percentage of the forest cover to development was not justifiable. The state did well when assessed on the index of change in forest cover, which was done away with in the lasted assessment,” the minister pointed out.

Through the memorandum, the minister also demanded that the index and objectives of development to assess the status of states by Niti Aayog should be finalised in consultation with the states. “Special assistance should be given to states which are backward but striving to grow faste,” the memorandum said.

This is the second time in the recent past when the state government has put a dissenting note with the Central government. Taking exception to the Centre’s no to the caste-based census, the demand for which an all party delegation to the PM Narnedra Modi made on August 23, CM Nitish Kumar urged the Central government to rethink its decision.

Kumar’s party Janata Dal (United) has been demanding special status for Bihar since 2012 and it was a main political agenda of the party for the state’s polls last year. The state legislature had passed resolutions, unanimously, asking for the special state’s status to Bihar in the past and submitted it to the Centre. However, the same was not considered by the Centre.

“Even the special package promised by the PM Modi during 2019 election rallies was not considered,” said Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra.

Meanwhile, Opposition RJD accused JD(U) of surrendering before the BJP. “The Nitish Kumar government has bowed down before the BJP. It has no concern for development of Bihar and prosperity of its people. They just love to stay in power and are not bothered for anything else,” said RJD chief spokesman and MLA Bhai Birendra.